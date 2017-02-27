Add A Makeover To Your House

Let's say you can see that there are some home improvement tasks ahead of you. The bathroom faucets may need replacing. The kitchen cabinets may need refacing. As any homeowner knows, the possibilities are endless. Once you recognize a need, the question becomes: "How do I go about it?" This article offers tips to answer that question.

Many tenants who are renting an apartment or home are in a pickle when landlords don't allow tenants to paint the walls in a different color or take off the wallpaper that doesn't suit their tastes. A great way to get around this is by purchasing flat bed sheets (the unfitted kind) and tacking them in a pleasing design on the wall. This will not harm the underlying wallpaper or paint and can add a touch of personality that won't displease the landlord.

Recycle the molding in the closets of your old house to finish out your renovation project! Sometimes, finding molding to match the molding from old houses can be almost impossible. One option is to remove the molding that is, likely inside your closets. You'll never notice that it's gone and it will be restored to its glory, out in the open where it can be seen.

If you have popcorn on your ceiling, get rid of it. The popcorn ceiling look was very popular in the 60's and 70's but now it just looks dated. You can find solutions that will soften the texture allowing you to scrape it away. It's a simple change but it can really bring your house firmly into the new century.

A great way to add some life to your bookcases and end tables, is by adding some nice tablecloths. You can make your own by purchasing some nice higher end fabric and sewing in the ends to prevent fraying. Arrange your items in a visually pleasing manner, which is sure to be the new focal point of your room.

Most basements have little natural lighting. Be sure to plan artificial lighting strategically to maximize your basement space. If you have some luck, you will have a basement with high walls that stick out above ground level. If you basement is like this, install several windows to allow the maximum natural lighting in to your rooms.

Always focus on having the best lighting. A brighter room will always appear warmer and invite new guests with a sense of comfort already in hand. An additional lighting installation can brighten the room, but won't always improve the appearance. Consider your decorations and choose accordingly. Add some brightness to a darker space and you will feel better in the whole home.

Ask family and friends for help with your home improvement project. If you wait to ask for help when you have already begun the project, it might be to late for people to commit. This can put your project behind schedule and cause you some aggravation. Plan ahead.

When doing interior painting in your home you need to get a good brand of painters tape. There are a lot of brands on the market but not all do the jobs they profess to be able to do. You need to read reviews about the tape before using it in your home because paint bleeding onto molding can be very irritating and a pain to fix.

Replace counter tops in your bathroom and kitchen with new marble or granite tops. Over time, counters will wear down especially if they are made of laminate. Older homes can have outdated or vintage counters. By replacing the counters you will improve the eye appeal and home value without spending a great deal of cash.

To make your doors feel new, replace your doorknobs. While purchasing a new door can be extremely costly, new doorknobs are available at a very low cost. A clean and new looking doorknob can change the appearance of your entire door. Try to pick out a doorknob that compliments your house's style.

Installing new lighting fixtures is a great investment. Dark or dim rooms can seem smaller and depressing. Simply installing additional lighting can give new life to a room. A bright kitchen not only makes it easier to cook, but can liven the whole house, and a well lit bathroom can seem much larger than it really is.

Do you need to make your home safer or more accessible? Installing a shower where you step in can be a good way to prevent an injury from taking place. You can also install grab bars in your bathroom to make the task of cleaning up a bit easier as well.

Utilizing simple methods of home improvement can dramatically increase the amount you save on your utility bill. Energy Star light bulbs use less than normal bulbs and have lower carbon emissions. If you want to save money with your water heater and not waste energy, you should install insulation in the hot water heater.

Home improvement costs often skyrocket when homeowners fail to take un-livability into consideration when scheduling an intensive remodel. If you can't cook in your kitchen or bath in your bathroom, you will end up eating out a lot and possibly staying in a hotel for a few nights. These costs add up quickly if you weren't expecting them. Add another line to your budget for food and lodging if necessary.

Create space with cabinets. Building new cabinets in your home is a simple home improvement project that has multiple uses. Not only are handmade cabinets useful space-makers, they can also be beautifully stained to match any home's decor. Adding your own unique viewpoint can give your home a personal touch without harming any value it may have.

A bathroom can be redecorated easily and cheaply. Get new towels, a shower curtain and a new rug. You will find that this adds a bright new feel to the room. Another way to brighten up your bathroom is by using plants. Just be sure you choose those that like low light and high humidity.

If you are looking for a new home improvement project, consider a solar water heater. By energy standards, a hot water heater is one of the most wasteful appliances in your home. But, a solar water heater is one of the most efficient uses of solar energy, tens of times more efficient than solar panels. Solar water heaters can save you 25% on your monthly energy bill and pay for themselves in just a few short years, if not within a year.

As previously mentioned, when undertaking home repairs or home improvements, be aware of your limitations. By following the guidelines set forth here, you will be able to avoid costly, catastrophic errors of judgment. Do not be afraid to look for help; it is the prudent thing to do.